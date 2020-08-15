OFA board to decide on footballing season today

The Oman Football Association (OFA) board will decide on Sunday the status of the remaining domestic competitions for the footballing season 2019/2020.

The meeting which will be chaired by Salim al Wahaibi, the chairman of OFA, and begin at 10:00 am at OFA headquarters in Seeb Stadium will feature a review of all the possible scenarios for completion of the season which stopped in mid-March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The OFA chairman met with Omantel League representatives on July 1 and agreed to continue the season with the three remaining matches of top tier domestic league as per the previous confirmation issued by the OFA board in mid-March. However, based on the previous OFA plans and scenarios, the preparation to resume the season was set from July end and early August to begin with COVID-19 test for the players. However, the plans were derailed with some changes due to the latest rise of positive cases registered in the Sultanate in the past few weeks.

Today’s meeting of the OFA board may decide the upcoming status of the domestic season and it includes different scenarios. The list of possible scenarios can feature the cancellation of the league, crowning Seeb as the champion of the league, allowing the relegation teams to stay for a new season, dropping the last three teams in the table order to the first division league, the first team in both groups with the best second place to advance to the top-tier league and compete in the league.

All the football and sports fans are awaiting the decisions of the Supreme Committee for the resumption of the sporting activities. According to the Supreme Committee’s decision in March, the sporting season will be back in September and most of the sports associations and committees planned their agenda accordingly. However, it is not clear whether the suspension of the sporting activities will be extended or it will be back in the coming few days.