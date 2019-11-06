OFA awards 2019 Inspirational Women of Oman to high achievers

The Omani-French Friendship Association chaired by Sheikha Hind Bahwan with the full support of the French Embassy recently awarded the 2019 Inspirational Women of Oman handpicked for their extraordinary stories and achievements.

Held in Grand Hyatt Muscat, the four distinguished women who received the award included Bahiya al Shuaibi, Asila al Musalhi, Samah al Araimi and Nawar al Abadi all coming from different specialised fields and all making lasting impressions in the industry they’ve chosen.

Bahiya is the founder and CEO of Global Space and Technology Company, the first and only space company in Oman. She was selected for her vision and interest in space and new technologies and for her courage to go into this sector.

Asila is the head of Medical & Life at Oman Insurance Company. She is one of the most experienced Omanis in the Medical Insurance field with over 15 years of experience. She was recognised for her accomplishments and contributions in the Medical Insurance Sector thereby promoting medical awareness in the society.

The medical insurance sector is rarely talked about not only in Oman but the whole region and through Asila’s role, she put the sector forward by helping advance to know-how and providing training to others.

Samah is a senior Nurse and Basic Life Support instructor at Royal Hospital & Oman Heart Association. She was recognised for her dedication to nursing and for her role in spreading awareness in schools and areas around the country as BLS Instructor and in CPR. Samah, by extension, has also involved her 11-year-old son in her campaigns and has been certified by Oman Heart Association.

Nawar is a production supervisor at Petroleum Development Oman. As one of the first female production supervisors in Interior, her experiences included leading a team of 30 male operators. She was recognised for taking women were few men want to go in a field that is tough and demanding.

With attendees growing in number this year, the ceremony included inspiring panel discussions from three outstanding women. Nadhirah al Harthy, Director of Citizenship Department at Ministry of Education and the first Omani woman to climb Mount Everest, Yusra al Amri, Head of patient flow service department at Royal Hospital Muscat who received OFA’s award last year, Dr Zahra al Harmali, CEO and founder of Shuroq Al Amal Al Alamia, a rehabilitation centre in Muscat provided important insight as to how women can break the glass ceiling and shine in industry dominated by men.

Amna al Habib, Acquisition Manager at Bank Muscat, moderated the discussion with the audience given an opportunity to ask questions and interact with the guests.

The second edition of OFA Inspirational Women of Oman Ceremony was held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Grand Hyatt. The purpose of the event was to find ordinary women with extraordinary stories — stories that deserved to be heard and shared with a larger audience. OFA hosted this event to honour the women and their achievements in a manner that make them feel special and important.