OFA assembly approves board term extension to 2021

The general assembly of Oman Football Association (OFA) agreed on Saturday on the extension of the current term of the board until 2021.

The decision which was approved in the meeting came in line with the government’s instructions to postpone the election for one year due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on sporting events and advancing the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games to 2021.

The annual general meeting of OFA began with a welcoming speech delivered by Shaikh Salim al Wahaibi, OFA Chairman, and he thanked all the efforts taken by the clubs to make the domestic competitions happen despite the current situation. During the meeting, the OFA board shared the 2019 audited budget with lists of the profit and loss for the same year.

The discussions included revision on the election policy and schedules of domestic competitions after the permission of the related government bodies for resumption of footballing business. A committee with representatives of Saham, Al Ettihad, Bausher and Bahla members was formed to propose a plan for the domestic competition schedule for the next season 2020/2021. The assembly of OFA agreed to have the election of the next term of the board in May 2021.

Mirbat club representative queried on the percentage of the OFA sponsorship to the clubs.

The officials at OFA responded that the commercial team will try to find more sponsors despite the difficulty of attracting more sponsorship due to the current situation.

Mirbat’s representative recommended on reimbursement for the teams for cancellation decision to the junior leagues. The OFA response was that there are no clauses that mention this part and according to the instructions from government to reduce the budget, it is difficult to provide the reimbursement.

Majees’ representative suggested on returning the footballing schools project which is missing now for many years. The OFA’s response was that the technical director will revise this project intensively in coordination with the technical development and studies department.

The recommendations will be raised to the board to take the necessary decision.

Bausher club chairman recommended on cancellation of the professional league due to high financial expenses. The OFA officials said that this decision cannot be taken as it is one of the essential requirements by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to take part in its competitions.

The OFA general assembly meeting was attended by representatives from AFC and Fifa through video conference.