OEF concludes Eventing Equestrian Championship

Al Shamikh Equestrian School claimed the title of the first edition of the Eventing Equestrian Championship on Thursday.

The three days event organised by the Oman Equestrian Federation (OEF) at Al Rahba Equestrian Farm.

The rider Mazin al Yousfi on “Shiehab” managed to lift the trophy after he delivered top performance and override his opponent the rider AbdulMalik al Mawali on “Malik” from Royal Oman Police Equestrian team who positioned as runner up.

The third place award went to Jamal al Sheriani on “Damis” from Royal Guard Oman Equestrian team. Ahmed al Abri, the Secretary- General of (OEF) awarded the trophies and medals to the top winners.

The second phase of the Eventing Equestrian Championship will be held on 15, 16 and 17 March, 2021 at the same venue.

The above Olympic event returned to action after an absence of nine seasons as the last presence of the championship was in 2010-2011 season. The last edition of the championship organised by the OEF without an attendance of the audience and under tight medical protocol in accordance to the directions of the Supreme Committee and Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth.

The championship registered strong participation of stables from different government equestrian units and private teams. The event witnessed showjumping, dressage and cross-country riding for a distance of two km.

The umpiring team did the full evaluation of participated horses and announced the winner teams which owned the highest points.

The 2020-2021 equestrian season began in October and featured 54 competitions. The majority of the events were for tent pegging events which started on October 13 and will conclude on March 27. The OEF will organise 11 events for endurance riding and it started since October 22 and will conclude on February 19, 2021.