OEF approves development projects for endurance village in Barka

Muscat: Board of Directors of Oman Equestrian Federation (OEF) approved several projects to develop the Endurance Village in the Wilayat of Barka, including new fence, an electric room, and new shades for the veterinary examination and horse-cooled area, in addition to a temporary veterinary quarantine at Al Rahba Farm.

This came during its third meeting which was held through video call and chaired by Sayyid Munther bin Saif al Busaidi, Chairman of the OEC Board. –ONA

