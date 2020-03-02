OECD warns of severe economic hit from coronavirus outbreak

Paris: The coronavirus outbreak will have a major impact on economic growth worldwide this year, the OECD warned on Monday as it lowered its global GDP forecast by half a per centage point to 2.4 per cent, the lowest rate since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

That forecast assumes the virus outbreak fades this year, but a more severe outbreak “would weaken prospects considerably”, the group of free-market economies said.

Already the global economy risks an outright contraction in the first quarter, the OECD said, in its first comprehensive study of the impact on the world’s major economies.

Stock markets plummeted worldwide last week as investors fled to bonds and other safe havens on fears that consumer and business spending will freeze up as the virus spreads, curtailing corporate profits.

In China, where the virus COVID-19 emerged in December, annual GDP growth is expected to reach just 4.9 per cent, a 0.8 point drop from the OECD’s original growth forecasts announced last November.

On Saturday, the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) of activity at Chinese factories plunged to 35.7 points in February, well below the 50-point mark that separates growth and contraction. “Output contractions in China are being felt around the world,” the 36-member Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said, as the outbreak continues to batter production, trade, tourism and business travel. — AFP

