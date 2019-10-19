ODB schemes for empowering women lauded

As part of its efforts to empower Omani women in all economic activities, Oman Development Bank (ODB) sponsored the Omani Women’s Day celebration held on Thursday in the Governorate of al Batinah South under the auspices of Her Highness Hajijah bint Jaifar al Said.

Amerah bint Abdullah al Masrouriya, a loan officer at ODB, in her speech highlighted the efforts made towards empowering the Omani women in different economic activities and self-employment through SMEs based on the ODB’s vision to be the preferred partner in financing projects.

“Since its inception, ODB has provided unwavering support to the Omani women as about one third of loans offered has been facilitated to women to start their own projects, small enterprises and home-business through a network of six regional offices and 18 branches distributed all over the Sultanate. In the period from 2009 to 2019, ODB funded 11,165 projects for Omani women in different economic and service sectors, with a total value of about RO 38.2 million.

Among the many projects funded by ODB for Omani women, manufacturing sector came first with 7,515 projects of a total value of more than RO 22.8 million, followed by agriculture and livestock with 2,209 projects of a total worth of more than RO 10 million, public and professional services sector with 909 projects of a total value of more than RO3 million, educational services sector with 425 projects of a total value of more than RO2 million,” Amerah said.

Related