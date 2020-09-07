Octal automates its banking transactions

MUSCAT: Continuing to build on its digital transformation prowess, Salalah-based PET packaging manufacturer Octal, along with its partner, Capita Integrity Solutions (CIS), have completed the successful implementation of the SAP Bank Communication Management (BCM).

The state-of-the-art function has enabled Octal to streamline and automate its banking transactions into a single, efficient channel, making its payments cycle quicker, more transparent, and more secure. Completed remotely in just three months during the current challenging circumstances, the integration is part of Octal’s ongoing commitment to harnessing innovation, optimising its processes to better meet the ever-evolving needs of its customer base.

“Octal is a technology-driven company that not only makes digital improvements, but combines human and technological capabilities to make a difference and improve all its business practices.

The implemented module was a result of our IT team continuously striving to achieve operational innovation through new technology,” said Scott Ewen, Chief Financial Officer of Octal. He added, “As the most relevant functionality of its kind available on the market, SAP will enhance our workflow capabilities, helping us to be more innovative and resilient, especially in light of the challenges of COVID-19. This will have a positive impact, not just for our internal operations, but throughout our supply chain. We are grateful to our partners, Capita Integrity Solutions, for their support in deploying the new functionality throughout the organisation and helping us to become a more efficient, and more dynamic company.”

Ravi Anandan, Chief Executive Officer, CIS, added, “An intuitive status monitor, the SAP BSM provides complete visibility across the entire payment lifecycle and streamlined bank communications. This in turn means our clients can improve their straight-through processing rates and internal compliance. As a trusted partner to many mid and large companies across India, the Middle East and the United States, we are proud to have been chosen by Octal, as we support it on its digital transformation journey.

Global IT solutions provider CIS offers smart SAP applications specially designed for the growth of each individual business. With a philosophy based on the two q’s, ‘quick and quality’, it employs industry best practices and implementation templates certified by SAP, helping companies drive down costs, optimise business processes, while staying ahead of the competition.

Related