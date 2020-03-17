OCEC proposed as emergency warehouse; prices under lens

MUSCAT, MARCH 17 – In the event of requirement for more space to store essential food items, Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre will be used as a warehouse. A decision to this regard was taken at a meeting of work committee chaired by Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, on Tuesday. “The centre will be equipped and allocated as a warehouse, in the event that some companies want to store basic commodities and their products,” a statement here said.

The meeting was held within the framework of preventive and precautionary measures adopted by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and the efforts taken by the competent authorities to contain the virus.

Al Dheeb affirmed that the essential commodities are available in all the supermarkets across the Sultanate.

The committee, while assuring availability of all essentials, called upon citizens and residents not to resort to stocking up on food items. It also decided to follow up to facilitate the process of importing food commodities through the various border outlets.

The statement said that essential supply continues to arrive through the air, sea and land ports and that the ports are ready to receive additional supplies of commodities.

“There is an existing coordination with the Oman Aviation Group and Asyad Group to provide all the services relating to sea and air freight in all the governorates and border outlets,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) intensified its inspection on supermarkets, pharmacies and stores to check price manipulation.

“A number of violations have been detected and legal measures including fines had been initiated against the culprits,” said Zaid al Wahaibi, Director of the PACP Department at Seeb.

He said that the administration has formed a team of officials to scan all commodity prices in the markets at the present time.

“This is being done to ensure that the rights of consumers are protected and that there is no price exploitation,” he said.

Al Wahaibi called on consumers to report any violations to the Authority so that the violators could be brought to book.

