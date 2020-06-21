Local 

OCEC chief elected as vice-chairman of UFI

Oman Observer

PARIS: Engineer Said bin Salim al Shanfari, CEO of Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) has been elected as first vice-chairman of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), Middle East and Africa region, the Paris-based (UFI) announced, on Sunday.

The candidates will embark on a three-year mission from November with major responsibilities to support events and exhibition sector and its related tasks such as researches, education and assisting the association members.

With more than 800 members from 88 countries across the world, UFI is the global association of the world’s leading tradeshow organisers and fairground owners, as well as the major national and international exhibition associations, and selected partners of the exhibition industry. — ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6883 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Marhaba has 500 taxis on board: MOTC

Oman Observer Comments Off on Marhaba has 500 taxis on board: MOTC

Sultanate to participate as a special guest at 39th Paris Book Fair

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate to participate as a special guest at 39th Paris Book Fair

Oman Air cancels several flights until December 31

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Air cancels several flights until December 31