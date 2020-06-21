OCEC chief elected as vice-chairman of UFI

PARIS: Engineer Said bin Salim al Shanfari, CEO of Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) has been elected as first vice-chairman of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), Middle East and Africa region, the Paris-based (UFI) announced, on Sunday.

The candidates will embark on a three-year mission from November with major responsibilities to support events and exhibition sector and its related tasks such as researches, education and assisting the association members.

With more than 800 members from 88 countries across the world, UFI is the global association of the world’s leading tradeshow organisers and fairground owners, as well as the major national and international exhibition associations, and selected partners of the exhibition industry. — ONA