Occidental Oman sponsors flu vaccine for frontline workers

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Occidental Oman has recently sponsored the purchase of flu vaccine shots for high risk groups such as frontline workers in healthcare and other related fields, elderly individuals, and people with chronic diseases.

The sponsorship aims to enhance the health standard of high risk groups by funding the purchase of around 5,000 flu vaccine shots.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the sponsorship aims to protect the high risk groups during the influenza season in performing their daily tasks, and alleviate demand on the healthcare system with the onset of coronavirus cases.

“Occidental Oman is keen to support the urgent needs of our frontline healthcare workers as well as other high risk groups, particularly with the current Covid-19 pandemic. We are grateful to our healthcare and essential workers for their efforts in keeping our communities safe, and we hope that the flu shot vaccine will support workers in staying protected,” said Stephen Kelly, President and General Manager of Occidental Oman.