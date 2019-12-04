Occidental Oman sponsors 7th Oman Energy Forum

Occidental Oman co-sponsored the 7th edition of the Oman Energy Forum. The day-long event was held at the Grand Millennium Muscat. Occidental Oman, a Premium Sponsor, was represented in the forum by a number of delegates who took part in various sessions. Said al Balushi, Senior Vice-President Technical, attended as a representative of the company, along with other senior representatives.

This year, the event’s theme was “Turning Climate Change Challenges into Opportunities” tackling the topic of global energy transformations to renewable energy. The main plenary session was followed by breakout sessions, including the Occidental Oman – sponsored Technology & Innovation Roundtable, on the topic of low-carbon technologies to increase energy efficiency.

“Occidental Oman has previously supported the Oman Energy forum in past years, as it is an important platform for knowledge exchange with professionals on Oman’s oil and gas industry. We are keen to take part in such events that bring together the industry for the opportunity to discuss important developments and strategies within the energy sector in Oman,” said Al Balushi.

This sponsorship falls under Occidental Oman’s umbrella of strategic partnerships and continuous collaboration with key stakeholders, and is part of Occidental Oman’s endeavour and long-term commitment to support programmes that enhance economic growth and sustainable development, and that yield a positive impact in the neighbouring communities.

Related