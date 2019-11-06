Occidental Oman signs pacts with local firms

As part of its in-country value (ICV) strategy to support locally manufactured materials and maximise expenditure on goods and services made in Oman, Occidental Oman signed two new contracts with Oman Chlorine SAOG and Falcon Oil Field Services. By virtue of these contracts, Oman Chlorine will supply made in Oman Caustic Soda to Occidental Oman; while Falcon Oil Field Services will provide Occidental Oman with high temperature logging services.

The signing ceremony was held at Occidental Oman’s headquarters in Muscat. Stephen Kelly, the President and General Manager of Occidental Oman; Sulaiman al Yahyai, Chairman of Oman Chlorine; and Zahran al Aufi, Managing Director of Falcon Oil Field Services; were signatories for their respective organisations. Abdulkarim al Ghassani, Vice-President for Supply Chain, and other senior executives of Occidental Oman were present at the event.

The contract with Oman Chlorine was signed as part of Occidental Oman’s In-Country Value initiative. Oman Chlorine owns and operates a plant located in Suhar Industrial City, which manufactures caustic soda.

“We highly appreciate the trust that Occidental Oman has placed on us by awarding this contract, and look forward to growing further with our operations in Oman, and providing products of the highest standards,” said Al Yahyai.

In addition, Falcon Oil Field Services will provide high temperature logging services for steam injection wells. The contract with Falcon Oil Field Services was also signed as part of the In-Country Value initiative.

“We are excited by the opportunities this award will provide, and we feel confident that together we will facilitate and serve industry demands. We are determined to provide quality services throughout our operations. Together with Occidental Oman, Falcon reinvented and introduced High Temperature Steam Injection Profile Logging (IPL) Technology 10 years ago,” said Al Aufi.

“The Occidental Oman ICV strategy aims to increase and improve the sustainable development of Omani goods and services, both locally and internationally. Occidental Oman looks to its In-Country Value Program as a stepping stone to increasing the diversification of the economy, as the programme reaffirms our wide-ranging commitment in developing a competitive Omani supply chain,” said Kelly.

