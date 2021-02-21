Occidental Oman donates 300 tablets to low income students

As part of its social responsibility to local communities, Occidental Oman recently provided tablets for low income students in Hamra Al Doroa, Al Dhahirah Governorate, and students in Al Wusta governorate, where company concession areas are also located.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the project aims to support students in response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 306 tablets were distributed to students from low-income families — 25 in Hamra Al Doroa, 281 in Al Wusta — in order for the students to successfully integrate in schools operating through online distanced learning.

This initiative continues Occidental Oman’s collaboration with the Ministry of Education over the past years, as the company has sponsored yearly ceremonies to honour high achieving school students in Occidental Oman’s concession areas, as well as the 2019 project to install safety devices on school buses serving government schools across Muscat governorate, and the company’s English Training Programme in concession areas.

“Occidental Oman is keen to support the advancement of local communities within our concession areas, particularly in support of school students, as it highlights the company’s long-term focus on education as a central pillar for investment and development in Oman’’, said Stephen Kelly, President and General Manager of Occidental Oman. “We are hopeful that the tablets provide vital e-learning channels for the students moving forward.”