OCCI donates RO 2 million for job fund, Covid-19

MUSCAT: The board of directors of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has contributed RO 1 million to support the recently-launched Job Security Fund.

The move is part of OCCI’s initiative aimed to enable JSF to achieve its objectives.

In addition, the OCCI board of directors announced a contribution of RO 1 million to mitigate the impact of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the OCCI board of directors held here, on Tuesday.