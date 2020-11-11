OCCI welcomes decision to exempt expats from fines

Muscat: The decision of the Ministry of Labour to exempt the expatriates who wish to leave the country for good and their employers from any fine and fees will help regulate the labor market, said Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI).

Eng Redha bin Jumah al Saleh, chairman, OCCI, said, “The decision will contribute significantly to adopting new policies to protect the market from illegal employment and reduce the financial burden on private sector companies and establishments as they can reduce the number of workers in light of the current economic conditions.”

The OCCI chairman appreciated the Ministry of Labor’s decision on permitting expatriate workforce wishing to leave the Sultanate, and exempting them and their affiliated business owners from all fees and fines for their employment, provided they leave the Sultanate for final departure.

He praises the efforts made by the government to listen to the demands and suggestions made by the private sector, via OCCI, which will help enhance the economic position of the Sultanate, by providing the right investment environment. It will also help raise the private sector’s contribution to the economy.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Labor said that employers and foreign workers are exempted from all fees and fines arising from work permits for non-Omani manpower, provided that they leave the Sultanate for good, starting from November 15, until December 31.

Non-Omani workers who have expired passports must visit their countries’ embassies in the Sultanate to renew their travel documents, then they should visit the Ministry of labor’s office at Muscat International Airport to complete the departure procedures, taking their travel documents, travel tickets, and PCR certificate, as well as committing to the requirements of their destination country.

Employers should update their data, whoever has any claims should provide evidence to the specialized authorities within a week from the date of publishing the data of foreign workers who are wishing to leave on the ministry’s website.