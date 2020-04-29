OCCI to seek resumption of more commercial activities

Muscat: The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) will seek resumption of more commercial activities in the Sultanate after a vast section of commercial activities began operations on Tuesday and Wednesday.

All the commercial outlets which started functioning as per the instructions of the Supreme Committee, need to abide by the instructions of safe and hygienic practices else legal action will be initiated against the offending outlets, according to Redha bin Juma al Saleh, Member of the OCCI Board of Directors.

“It is the responsibility of each and every individual to ensure adherence to the precautionary and health measures that the Ministry of Health calls for dealing with the pandemic,” he said, adding that the OCCI hopes to request for resumption of some other activities in accordance with the requirements set by the Supreme Committee.

The OCCI has received a number of requests from commercial entities and other business outlets from a cross section of businesses to lift some of the restrictions in exchange of a stricter hygienic business practice.

“We wanted to support the commercial outlets and business entities in the country and we understand that remaining idle all through the month will be a huge loss for them. However, all these commercial entities should follow the instructions in letter and spirit,” Al Saleh said.

He said the OCCI appreciates the recent decisions issued by the Supreme Committee, which called for the reopening of some commercial activities that touch people’s lives, meet their daily needs, and raise the room on behalf of the entire sector.

“We would like to thank and appreciate the Supreme Committee and government agencies that allowed the practice of a number of economic activities,” he said.

The OCCI highlighted the importance of the commitment of workers in these sectors to the health requirements and preventive safety measures that were set by the competent authorities, with the aim of reducing the proliferation of the virus.

“These restrictions are mostly applicable to the workers and drivers of delivery vehicles and trucks are urged to adhere to health standards, and the employers must educate employees about these health procedures, and provide preventive tools, such as masks, gloves and sterilisers,” according to the directives of the Supreme Committee, the Muscat Municipality and the Ministry of Municipalities.