OCCI to host sector-wise virtual sessions

The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has urged all business entities across diverse sectors in the country to come online and talk to the officials of the Chamber about their issues, concerns, aspirations and challenges, and solutions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, people representing companies specialised in Oil & Gas to travel and tourism, from the exhibition, insurance, and real estate to IT, from shipping and logistics to industries can have a face to face chat with OCCI officials. The outcomes of the meetings will be relayed to the Supreme Committee tasked with planning and implementation of policies in response to the pandemic.

“This unique e-podium for all businesses in the country is to listen to your concerns during this testing times the result of which will be communicated to the Supreme Committee to take it forward and offer relief to the suffering sectors,” a senior official from the OCCI told the Observer.

Accordingly, companies specialized in Oil & Gas will be able to talk to the OCCI on August 18; while companies in travel and tourism, exhibitions sector can interact with the authority on August 23. August 30 is set aside for insurance and financial services while August 24 is reserved for industries and allied sectors.

The OCCI will talk to health and education sectors on August 26 whereas August 25 is for logistics. IT sales and services will be hosted on August 31. real estate on September 1, and food supply companies on September 2.

All meetings are from 5 pm to 7 pm and companies will be given the opportunity to ask for their challenges as well as what sort of help they need from the government.