OCCI to help set up local community companies

Omani entrepreneurs who dream to establish their business and explore global markets will receive support from the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI).

“We have worked out various initiatives including incentives to promote their ventures in private sector,” Redha bin Juma al Saleh, Member of the OCCI Board of Directors, told the Observer.

According to the decisions, these local community companies shall be exempted from the OCCI membership fee for registration and renewal for five years from the date of establishing the company.

“We shall be supporting these companies in cooperation with relevant authorities and bodies in acquiring a share of the local business”, Al Saleh, who is also the chairman of Internal Auditing Committee and Chairman of Private Health Committee, said. He further said that OCCI shall be contributing RO 5,000 to the establishment of local community companies.

“The condition to it is that the request should be endorsed by the governor or wali from the respective governorate or wilayat with a maximum of one company for each wilayat.

