Muscat: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Informa Cityscape Exhibitions in Muscat on Monday. The memorandum was signed by Dr Al Fadhl bin Abbas al Hinai, CEO of OCCI, and Chris Speller, Director of the Cityscape Group. Signing this memorandum comes as part of the OCCI’s plan to support and develop the exhibitions and marketing sector for the promotion of Omani products. It also represents a contractual relationship between OCCI and Informa Global to make the Sultanate as the future destination for exhibitions during 2020-2021. — ONA

