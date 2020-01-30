OCCI seeks to enhance cooperation with Brazil

SAO PAULO: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) held a bilateral meeting at Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) headquarters in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo with the senior management of the ABCC to discuss aspects of economic cooperation between the two friendly countries and the mechanisms of developing and enhancing the volume of trade exchange between them.

The Omani side was chaired by Rashid bin Amer al Masalhi, OCCI Deputy Chairman for Administrative and Financial Affairs.

The meeting discussed the potential of benefiting from the participation of the major Brazilian companies in Dubai Expo and coordinating visits to their counterparts in the Sultanate. The meeting also emphasised renewing the draft economic cooperation between the two countries, and the need to form the Omani Brazilian Businessmen Council in coordination with the competent authorities, such as OCCI.

The meeting also discussed the potential of organising an exhibition of Omani industries at ABCC after defining the demanded products in the Brazilian markets. The importance of the Omani private sector participation in the Brazilian Arab Economic Week in April was also emphasised.

The meeting was attended by Imad bin Hamoud al Abri, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Republic of Brazil and Falah bin Ahmed al Ruqaishi, Director of OCCI branch in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah.

— ONA

Related