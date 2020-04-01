OCCI looks into shop rent issue during Covid-19 restrictions

Muscat: The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has extended helping hand to the business community, shop owners and commercial outlets inside the shopping malls in the country by offering them to consider their grievances which came out of the current Covid-19 situation.

Many outlets had to down the shutters in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Accordingly, the OCCI has invited developers, owners of real estate and commercial complexes to join hands and unify the efforts in looking into the rents of shops and other commercial entities which had to close down in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Committee, which is tasked with devising mechanisms to combat the spread of Covid-19.

“We have invited all the real estate owners, developers and commercial complexes to join hands and unify the efforts in looking into the rents of shops and other commercial entities which were closed in adherence with the Supreme Committee’s decisions,” a statement from the OCCI has said.

A group of businessmen, startup companies, small and medium scale enterprises (SME’s) and other commercial entities had earlier met with the chairman of the OCCI and submitted a memorandum detailing their plight in the wake of the revised license fees.

“This decision to invite all building owners to consider waiving or reducing the rents when the businesses were actually not operational is a service for the public goodness in light of the current circumstances that the Sultanate is going through,” it further said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Chamber’s Board of Directors has called upon the importers and suppliers of food items and medical supplies who want to use the free warehouses provided by the government agencies for the private sector for free.

“We are aiming at promoting imports of food and medical supplies as much as possible in preparation of the continuing outbreak of Covid-19 situation and the closure of export from some countries,” the chairman has said in the statement.

This move is also expected to promote the frequency of imports and benefit from the free stores and direct liaising with government agencies.