OCCI discusses challenges faced by SMEs in Dhahirah

Muscat: The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (OCCI) branch in Al Dhahirah recently organized an open meeting with the governor of the governorate.

During the meeting with Najeeb bin Ali al Rawas, the Governor of Al-Dhahirah, the business owners said that at least 10 percent of the work of all large companies operating in the governorate should be reserved for small and medium enterprises.

Saif bin Saeed al Badi, a member of the board of directors of OCCI and head of the Chamber’s branch in the Dhahirah Governorate, said,

“This meeting came as an initiative of the Governor of Al Dhahirah to discuss the challenges facing small and medium-sized enterprises in obtaining contract opportunities from the companies implementing large projects operating in the governorate.”

Al Rawas said, “This meeting was intended to find out challenges and support these institutions by implementing the laws and regulations in this regard. The meeting was also aimed at listening to the views of the owners of small and medium enterprises and

up with a clear vision for economic development in the Dhahirah Governorate.”

This meeting called for concerted efforts from the public and private sectors and business owners, especially as there are a number of large projects that are being implemented in the governorate.”