OCCI calls for resumption of some commercial activities

Muscat: The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has urged the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 to develop a plan to resume some of the commercial activities in the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, chairman, OCCI, said that suspending the commercial activities for longer periods will deepen the economic crisis and affect the economy in general.”

At the same time, he added, “The private sector institutions must follow the occupational and health safety guidelines issued by the concerned authorities .”

The chairman said that the supply chain activities in the same economic sector, especially those related to the already permitted activities and ones that touch the daily lives of people, shall be allowed.”

It may be recalled that activities such as auto mechanics and garages, laundries, electrical maintenance, and building materials have been also shut for over a month.

Yousef said, “In the event that some economic activities are resumed, interactions with the consumer shall be done either through the home delivery service and online programs that have been successful in the past.”

He added, “There is a need for providing emergency loans to help companies with a sharp decline in their revenues as a result of the pandemic.

At the same time, these companies have to meet certain obligations and monthly fixed expenses. They should be allowed to borrow loans to the value of their fixed expenses, which include the wages of their employees and rents for the next three months.”

The OCCI chairman appreciated the role played by the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 and praised the efforts of the Ministry of Health, workers in the public and private health sector, the security apparatus that include the military services and the Royal Oman Police.

He praised the recent packages announced by the Supreme Committee for the private sector, which was prepared in coordination with a ministerial committee and with an agreement between the government agencies and the private sector through representatives of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

OCCI Chairman said, “We have been following up conditions experienced by private sector companies and institutions, including small and medium-sized enterprises, especially those owned by full-time Omanis. These companies are keen to carry out their business and production and service activities again.”