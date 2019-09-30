OCC, Z-Corp host chess tourney in Ibri

Muscat: To promote the game of chess and to encourage more people to take up the mind game, The Zubair Corporation (Z-Corp) in association with Oman Chess Committee (OCC) organised a chess tournament for students at the Zubair Automotive showroom in Ibri. It was attended by Majid bin Juma al Obaidani, General Manager, Zubair Automotive showroom, Nizwa Branch.

In the general category, Hamood bin Mohammed al Busaidi won the first place.

In the ‘under 14-years category’, AbdulRahman bin Khalid al Zedjali won first place, Fahad bin Said al Mahrooqi second place and Abdullah bin Ahmed al Busaidi the third place.

In the ‘under 12-years category’, Ahmed bin Said Fadhel captured the first place, Mahmood bin Hamed al Mahrooqi secured second spot and Abdullah bin Ahmed al Busaidi won the third place.

In the ‘under 10-years category’, Mohammed bin Hamed al Mahrooqi won the first place, Abdullah bin Basher al Muqaimi secured second spot and Hoor bint Hilal al Kalbani won the third place.

Coaches Mussalam al Wadahi, Bashir al Mukhaini and Hamdan al Hinai participated in the tournament. The competition followed the principles of the Swiss System and each category had to play nine rounds of chess, at 20 minutes plus 10 seconds per move.

Speaking about the group’s sustained support to chess, Mohammed al Hasani, Chief Communications Officer, The Zubair Corporation said, “Youngsters who aspire to qualify for national and international competitions will benefit from participating in the tournament we hosted in Ibri. Z-Corp is dedicated to supporting OCC’s endeavour to promote chess through the centres that have been established throughout Oman. As a policy, Z-Corp is keen on championing the cause of gifted sportspersons, accomplished teams and specialised associations.”

Ahmed bin Darwish Al Balushi, OCC Chairman, said, “The chess tournaments organised in Ibri witnessed a high level of competition which reflected the efforts that has gone into popularising the game of chess in Oman. The Oman Chess Committee has achieved many goals through this partnership with Z-Corp. Among the most important objectives is finding a wide base of chess players in the different governorates, especially the students of the Zubair Centre. The efforts of Z-Corp has expedited in finding a new generation of players who are ready to represent the Sultanate in international platforms.”