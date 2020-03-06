OCC to select top players for Asian Amateur meet

Oman Chess Committee (OCC) is gearing up with the technical and logistics preparations to host the top chess event in the Sultanate, the Asian Amateur Championship which will be held in Muscat during April 7 to 15 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

At the technical preparatory side, OCC is very keen to select the brightest minds to represent the country in the top continental championship and for the upcoming events including the Chess Olympic event in Moscow in August. The competitions team of the OCC decided to have a qualification in the most of the governorates including Dhofar Governorate which comprised the top domestic stars of the national team. As many as ten players secured their slot at the final qualification stage of Dhofar Governorate on Friday.

The qualified list of players featured: Abdullah al Mashani, Salem Shammas, Salem al Amari, Mohammad al Amari, Amin al Ansi, Muhammad al Saidi, Hamoud al Busaidi, Muhammad al Mushkhai, Mahad al Amri and Muhammad al Amari.

The technical staff of the national team preferred to have an internal camp besides the qualification for Dhofar Governorate players.

The preparatory camp will be a great platform for the players to increase their technical skills and capabilities. In addition to that, all the players will have tough competition to register wins and that will lead to a better technical performance.

Five players will be selected in the final list which will represent the Sultanate team in the forthcoming tournaments and championships including the Asian Amateur Championship and the Chess Olympic event in Moscow.

The qualified players will compete at fast chess system.

OCC had organised a series of local tournaments in the beginning of the previous month including the seventh national chess team tournament and Al Zubair International Classic Chess tournament for junior category.

Many players took part in both the events and Abdullah al Mashani was crowned as champions for the national chess team tournament. The junior event unveiled many top potential stars including Hamood al Busaidi, Hamood al Easari and Anas al Darwashi.

On the other hand, OCC formed many teams to complete the logistics preparations for the Asian Amateur Championship including the transportation, accommodation and other logistics part. The details of the championship will be unveiled soon through a press conference which include the total number of the participants and their nationalities.

