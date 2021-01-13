OCC Salalah presents league trophies for 2020-21 season

SALALAH: Oman Cricket Club (OCC) Salalah under Oman Cricket distributed the winners and runners up trophies for Salalah Cricket League 2020-21 which was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Four winners and four runners-up teams received their respective trophies and individual medals from AR Srinivasan, Level 2 Educator for Umpires, who was present in Salalah to conduct the Level 0 course for Salalah umpires.

Mayur Toprani, Treasurer OCC Salalah, Hiten Dave and Waseem, members and ground committee heads from Oman Cricket Club-Salalah, along with Anil Kumar, Secretary OCC Salalah, were present at the ceremony.

A Division winners Fonderie Bellie and runners-up Mohammed Riaz & Partner both won six matches with 12 points but with higher run-rate Fonderie Bellie were declared the champions.

In B Division, Civil Technology won all their matches with 12 points to emerge champions and runners-up Abu Saeed Restaurant won 4 matches with 8 points came ahead of Divine Trading with same number of wins but with lower run-rate.

In C Division, Al Wasta United & Development with 4 wins were winners and Saham Al Janoob also with 8 points finished runners-up due to lower run-rate.

In D Division, A’safwa Dairy & Beverages were winners with 8 points and ONEIC were runners-up with 8 points but lower run-rate. Along with winners and runners up trophies, individual trophies were also given to the winners of each division.

A brief session for captains/managers and umpires on COVID-19 regulations in playing conditions was conducted by AR Srinivasan. Strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols and discipline to be implemented in 2020-21 was stressed during the session.

Anil Kumar informed teams about possible start of Season 5 shortly.

The organisers thanked Oman Cricket Chairman Kanak Khimji, OC Secretary Madhu Jesrani, national coach Duleep Mendis and OC board member Iqbal Ariwala and other office-bearers for the support in conducting the event and the season.

