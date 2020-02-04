OCA marks World Cancer Day

Muscat: Oman Cancer Association (OCA) organised an event on Tuesday at the Al Bustan Palace Hotel to mark the World Cancer Day, which falls on February 4th every year.

The event addressed OCA sustainable projects, including the mobile radiography unit, children with cancer, patient care services, and community outreach programmes throughout the Sultanate.

During the event, an awareness lecture was delivered about various types of cancer, their symptoms and prevention, in addition to role of society and family towards cancer patients. –ONA