Main Uncategorized 

OCA marks World Cancer Day

Oman Observer

Muscat: Oman Cancer Association (OCA) organised an event on Tuesday at the Al Bustan Palace Hotel to mark the World Cancer Day, which falls on February 4th every year.

The event addressed OCA sustainable projects, including the mobile radiography unit, children with cancer, patient care services, and community outreach programmes throughout the Sultanate.

During the event, an awareness lecture was delivered about various types of cancer, their symptoms and prevention, in addition to role of society and family towards cancer patients. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5123 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Let them leave with dignity

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Let them leave with dignity

McCabe served as a Master Sergeant in Germany for two years

Oman Observer Comments Off on McCabe served as a Master Sergeant in Germany for two years

which is an alternative high school for youth

Oman Observer Comments Off on which is an alternative high school for youth