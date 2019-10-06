OBC concludes SEMO badminton tournament in style

After formation of Oman Badminton Committee (OBC) earlier this year, the committee are on a mission to spread the sport among different categories in the Sultanate. The committee organised series of events in the last few months for students in schools and the clubs.

During the last weekend, the OBC concluded their SEMO badminton tournament at Oman Avenues Mall in Al Ghubra. The first edition of the SEMO badminton recorded participation of many players representing different nationalities.

The duo of Himesh Haridas and Jeswin Mathew from Mercedes Benz team claimed the title of the doubles category (men) while Himesh Haridas and Athira Venugopal clinched the trophy of the doubles category (mixed). The tournament was crucial for the committee to prepare a proper data for the Omanis and expatriates players in the Sultanate.

The officials at the OBC affirmed that the committee has a clear strategy to boost the sports in the Sultanate. One of the main aspects that OBC is focusing currently is joining the local committee in the regional, Asian and international federation. Having membership at the external level will enable the committee to grow more and reach to the required level.

Moreover, the OBC board members are working currently to train more local trainers, coaches and umpires for the sport and make them ready for the upcoming tournaments and championships. Beside to that, OBC plans to have closer engagement with the Oman School Sports Association (OSSA) to organise specialised tournaments for students. The top players can be selected for the junior teams and provide proper plans for them for development.

The Oman Badminton Committee is presided over by Dr Badriya al Hadabi with members Ahmed al Mafraji, Mohammed al Shibli, Khalifa al Majrafi and Ishaq al Hasani (secretary general).

