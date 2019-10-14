OAPGRC’s science Cafe to start from October 30

Oman Animal and Plant Genetic Resources Centre (OAPGRC) has announced the programme for its upcoming Science Cafe season. The Centre has eight through-provoking sessions in store, all designed to inform and educate attendees on the importance, potential and wonder of Oman’s incredible treasure of genetic resources.

From October 30, Science Cafe will cover topics as diverse as the rich biotechnological potential of Oman’s coastal waters, the Arabian horse, citizen science, microbes and renewable energy, ethical taxidermy, the business potential of crustaceans and insects, food security and the future of local wheat. OAPGRC Science Cafes are free for all whether they are interested in contributing to the conversation, asking questions or simply listening in and learning more.

Thanking Oman LNG for once again sponsoring the Science Cafes, OAPGRC Executive Director Dr Nadiya al Saady said, “I have to say the OAPGRC Team is particularly excited about the 2019-20 programme. Tackling topics directly relevant to everyday life in Oman, our economic diversification and job creation as well as pressing global issues, we firmly believe that this, our seventh season of Science Cafes, will be our best yet. As ever, we look forward to showcasing the incredible research that is going on in Oman at our Science Cafes, inspiring more eco-entrepreneurs and investment in biodiversity-based businesses, encouraging greater involvement in environmental stewardship, and introducing Oman’s youth to the fantastic opportunities and careers in science and conservation.”

Informal, relaxed, fun and accessible, OAPGRC Science Cafes usually take place on the last Wednesday of every month and are generally attended by 40 to 60 people. Held alternately in English and Arabic, OAPGRC’s Science Cafes have no technical talk, dull slideshows, or long lectures — just fascinating information from experts and plenty of lively conversation.

