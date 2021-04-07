OABC hosts Al Yousuf in Virtual Majlis

MUSCAT: The Oman American Business Center (OABC) hosted a Virtual Majlis with Qais bin Mohammed al Yousuf, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP).

The session presented a unique opportunity for members of the OABC to engage and ask specific questions to better understand the vision and future plans of MoCIIP. Qais bin Mohammed al Yousuf discussed incentives for foreign investors and other key information about how the plan will impact the future and Oman Vision 2040. The session also addressed business continuity and steps to mitigate the challenges faced by companies due to the pandemic.

OABC President and Chairman Ali Daud opened the session and thanked the official guest of honour: US Ambassador to Oman, Leslie Tsou, before introducing the Minister and the session’s moderator, OABC Board Member and Treasurer, William Crew of Inspired Solutions.