OAB launches Step to the Future 2.0 initiative

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance its digital services and improve its overall customer experience, Oman Arab Bank (OAB) announced the plans for the next stage of its digital evolution. Titled ‘Step to the Future 2.0’, the initiative was launched at the W Hotel Muscat on October 8. The announcement entailed the launch of a wide range of advanced e-payment solutions and facilities.

Commenting on the launch of ‘Step to the Future 2.0’, Rashad al Musafir, the CEO of the Bank stated, “As you all know, Oman Arab Bank launched a pioneering transformation strategy earlier this year. This strategy was aimed at strengthening our presence in the digital arena, which is by far the most prominent area of focus and competition within the banking sector.

“As with ‘Step to the Future 1.0’, our renewed strategy is, once again, focused on enhancing the overall customer experience within the Bank. This is one area where we have definitely achieved very positive results over the past few years.

“This year our Retail Banking Group launched an extensive plan on how to both implement and leverage the latest technologies available to us in order to enhance the banking experience.”

