OAAA approves temporary jobs

The board of directors of Oman Academic Accreditation Authority (OAAA) has taken a decision allowing both Omanis and non-Omanis with high qualifications or rare specialisations to land provisional jobs with more salary packages and allowances but not exceeding 25 per cent of the basic salary at the start of the contract.

As per the decision, salaries may increase by the same percentage upon extinction of the contract with a maximum of three times during the service period in accordance to Article (40) of the manpower regulation of the OAAA.

The OAAA has finalised the academic accreditation against the institutional criteria of the Arab Open University, Oman which represents the second stage of the institutional accreditation system. This will result in a conclusive decision on whether or not the university obtains academic accreditation. The result of institutional accreditation against the standards criteria is publishable whereas the evaluation report against institutional criteria won’t be publicly released.