OAAA approves temporary jobs
As per the decision, salaries may increase by the same percentage upon extinction of the contract with a maximum of three times during the service period in accordance to Article (40) of the manpower regulation of the OAAA.
The OAAA has finalised the academic accreditation against the institutional criteria of the Arab Open University, Oman which represents the second stage of the institutional accreditation system. This will result in a conclusive decision on whether or not the university obtains academic accreditation. The result of institutional accreditation against the standards criteria is publishable whereas the evaluation report against institutional criteria won’t be publicly released.
Text by Khalid al Adawi