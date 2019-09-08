OAA supports rally drivers for forthcoming participation

Muscat: Oman Automobiles Association continues its positive and fruitful initiative to support the competitors who prove their merits and continued their participation locally and abroad. The objective has been to improve the quantity and quality of young Omani drivers for local and international competitions and an effort to alleviate the suffering of Omani drivers bearing financial burden during these participations especially when they represent the Sultanate in events abroad.

The association provided financial support to a group of young racers in preparation for the sport in the season of 2019/2020. The ceremony was held at the association’s headquarter under the auspices of Brigadier Jamal bin Said al Taei, Vice-Chairman of the Omani Automobile Association, in the presence of Brigadier Mohammed bin Nasser al Kindi, board member, Col Falah bin Amair al Falahi, board member, and Suleiman bin Abdullah al Rawahi, general manager of the association.

This support from Oman Automobiles Association comes to motivate rally racers to be more competitive and get outstanding results in the local and regional participations. Over the past years, the association continued to address the requirements of motorsports talents in the Sultanate and was keen to find the best ways to promote this sport. It organised programmes to activate the role of the association in mitigating road accidents and creating awareness about it as well as contributing in creating champions to be stars in motorsports at all levels and various types of automobile sports.

Through its programmes, especially the recent ones, the association seeks to put Oman on the map of countries that organise the best types of competitions and host the strongest and largest championships for motorsports.

Especially with the availability of all the elements of success for those competitions in terms of human elements, long experience recognised on the regional and international, as well as the availability of facilities, roads, routes, international topography and other elements of success. The association provided financial support for eight Omani rally racers who had good presence in various local and foreign competitions. The ceremony started with a speech by Brigadier Mohammed al Kindi, a member of the board of directors who confirmed that the association sought to take care of motorsports in the Sultanate and focus on aspects of quality, quantity and competitiveness on global level as well as its social responsibility.

“We are here today to support our champions in the local world of rally and we wish that this support will be helpful for the racers to prepare themselves for better and stronger participation. The association now is on its way to develop the first desert rally to coincide Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia and we strive to have presence there,” he added.

Brigadier Jamal al Taei, Vice-Chairman of the Omani Automobile Association, handed out the supporting documents to the eight racers: Zakaria al Aufi, Abdullah al Rawahi, Jarrah al Tawqi, Hamed al Qasimi, Hamid al Wali, Zakaria al Amri, Mohammed al Mazroui and Saif al Harthy. The racers expressed their appreciation for this initiative of the association.

