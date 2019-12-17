OAA reviews OOC’s initial plan for Paris 2024

MUSCAT: The National Teams Committee of the Oman Athletics Association (OAA) reviewed the first draft of the ‘Road to Paris 2024’ project for OOC, which includes a short-term strategic plan to develop and qualify the technical levels of a number of athletes to compete and achieve good results in the upcoming events, most notably Olympic Games Paris 2024.

This came on the meeting of members of the Board of Directors of the OOC headed by Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidi and OAA with technical experts of OOC. The meeting focused on several athletes and their coaches, reviewing their performance in international events as well as the preparation’s requirements for the next phase. The coaches also presented a map of the most prominent tournaments in which the players will participate during 2020-2024, the target numbers they aspire to achieve, and finally the initial estimated cost of these programmes.