OAA hosts health and fitness expo

Muscat, March 8 – The Oman Automobile Association (OAA) hosted the third edition of health and fitness exhibition at the weekend. More than 25 stalls from various health and fitness organisations in government and private sectors took part in the two-day Healthy Lifestyle Festival 2020 at the OAA’s Muscat Arena on March 6 and 7. Major General Abdullah bin Ali al Harthy was the chief guest for the opening ceremony. OAA Chairman Brigadier (retd) Salim bin Ali al Maskari and Vice-Chairman Brigadier Jamal al Tae were also present.

The chief guest and the dignitaries toured all the stalls and checked the latest trends in the health and fitness sector in the Sultanate.

Jamal al Tae said the OAA is very proud to continue hosting the annual ‘Healthy Lifestyle Expo’ for the third year.

“This exhibition is meant to spread the message of healthy lifestyle in the society. The various fitness and health stalls at the OAA are providing essential health and fitness tips that are needed for daily life. Those interested can also join the fitness regimes speculated by the various organisations,” Al Tae said.

The stalls on display included Knockout gym, UFC gym, Horizon fitness centre, Vyaniti Yoga centre, Aqua Stand Up, Oman Cancer Association, Oman Diabetes Association.

Pelin Saglam, head of business development, Knockout gym, said the exhibition helps spread awareness on the importance of health lifestyle in the society.

“Generally the population doesn’t have an idea about the health and fitness regime. So this exhibition by the OAA helps the people to get a methodic knowledge about the fitness and health aspects of the routine life. Mostly the youth should come and benefit from such exhibitions along with their parents to build a healthy society,” she said.

UFC Gym Club General Manager Aysha Asfour said the show is a significant one to promote the health and fitness aspects in the society.

“We are staging some fitness challenges here to attract the youth and the visitors. We hope to promote the awareness on workouts and fitness routines,” she said.

Prema Nagesh, founder of Vyaniti Yoga Centre, said yoga is now being prescribed by the doctors for curing various lifestyle and other diseases.

“Yoga’s importance in daily life of people is increasing considering the lifestyle diseases now prevalent in the society. We at Vyaniti Yoga are offering various courses for different age groups to suit their different needs,” she said.

Last year, Prema and her yoga followers entered Limca Guinness Book of World Records after their 485-member group performed 108 sun-salutations (surya namaskar) on February 19 in Muscat.

Another interesting stall was Aqua Stand Up which offered training programme inspired by pilates combinations, yoga postures, stretching and relaxation above water on board Aqua Stand Up board.

Roxanne van Eyk from France and Hassan Ali Hassan from Oman briefed the visitors on the new initiative on water for kids and grown-ups.

Oman Cancer Association (OCA) used the event to promote the World Cancer Congress scheduled to be held in Muscat from October 19 to 22.

Oman will host the Congress for the first time in the Middle East with the participation of more than 3,000 delegates from 130 countries across the world, the OCA volunteers said.

Royal Oman Police’s mobile awareness exhibition on the impact of drugs and psychotropic substances also caught attention.

Various fitness challenges were also held along with fun and entertainment for kids and youth during the show.

