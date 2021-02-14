OAA concludes National Open Athletics meet

Muscat, Feb 14 – The Oman Athletic Association (OAA) concluded their first event for the season of 2021 on a successful note as they organised the National Open Athletics Championship on Friday at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

The championship was the first official activity for the OAA after one year of no-action due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The athletics open gathering, which was implemented under medical protocol and without audience attendance, featured sprinting, throwing and jumping competitions for senior, youth and junior categories.

Oman national athletics stars returned to the domestic tracks after a long break.

The Sultanate’s top sprinter, Barakat al Harthy, bagged the gold medal in the 100 metres and 200 metres run for the senior category, while Sameer al Riyami ended second in 100 metres run and Ammar al Sefi finished the distance in third place.

The Sultanate’s sprinting icon, Barakat al Harthy, stated that the event is crucial to start adapting and entering the competition mood.

“We are awaiting the approval of the long and comprehensive preparation plan which will be funded by Oman Olympic Committee and OAA prior to the top assignments including the World Athletics Championship and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Moving further in the plan, having camps abroad and taking part at the international events will shape our readiness in better speed for the forthcoming events. My aim and my teammates’ aim are to raise the Sultanate flag high in all the upcoming championships,” he ended.

In the youth category at 100 metres and 200 metres competition, Hussain bin Hatim clinched the gold medals.

Sprinter Mohammed al Saqri got the silver medal in the 100 metres run, while Yahya al Rawahi took the bronze medal.

Talented sprinter Abdullah al Handhali impressed all as he captured the gold medal in 100 metres and 200 metres sprints in junior category, while Moyad al Salami ended second in 100 metres.

The bronze medal went to Yousef al Zaabi.

Through the competition, OAA aimed at discovering more potential and talented sprinters and athletes for the national team.

Also, the objective of the championship was to evaluate the status of the existing national athletes after completion of the long domestic camp in Muscat and Suhar in the last few months.

In javelin competition for senior category, Basheer al Hajri bagged the first place award, while Abdulhameed al Ghilani clinched the gold medal in youth category. Abdullah al Balushi was the winner for the junior class in the same competition.

Khamis al Qasmi was the winner for the shot put competition at senior level while Abdulrahman al Abri received the gold medal for the youth category. Abdulbasit al Rubaei was the champion in the junior level.