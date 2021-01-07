NYSE to delist 3 Chinese telecoms in about-face

NEW YORK: The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will delist three Chinese telecom companies, confirming its latest U-turn on the matter a day after US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the NYSE chief he disagreed with an earlier decision to reverse the delistings.

The latest move, which is effective on January 11, marks the third time in less than a week the Big Board has ruled on the issue.

The flip-flopping highlights the confusion over which companies were included in an executive order issued by President Donald Trump in November barring US persons from investing in publicly traded companies Washington deems to be tied to the Chinese military.

It also coincides with escalating tensions within Washington on China policy in the final days of the Trump administration.

“There is a unique situation where there is an outgoing administration that is disengaged and (there are) orders sitting out there, so something has to be done, but no one wants to take on responsibility,” said Leland Miller, the CEO of the US-based consultancy China Beige Book.

“I think in future that anyone getting these orders will say: ‘Tell us exactly what you want us to do,’ and force administrations to be more focused.”

The NYSE originally on Thursday announced plans to delist China Mobile Ltd, China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. On Monday, it did a U-turn after consulting with regulators in connection with the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and decided to keep them listed. Wednesday’s decision marks a return to the original plan. The decision to keep the companies listed had prompted criticism that Treasury was being dovish on China. — Reuters

