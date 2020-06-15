Local 

NYC, OLC ink MoU to serve youth sector

Muscat: The National Youth Commission (NYC) and Oman Logistics Center (OLC) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation aspects in a manner that serves and develops youth sector.

The MoU was signed by Dr Sami bin Salim al Kharousi, NYC Chairman and Al Khattab bin Salim al Maani, OLC Executive Director.

The MoU will contribute in enhancing cooperation and unveiling logistics programmes to promote youth skills in research, development, innovation, entrepreneurship and logistics technology.

It also aims at enhancing youth participation in the logistics sector and cooperation between the two sides to develop proposals and sustainable plans for future youth programs to fulfil aspirations of the Omani youth in the logistics centre. –ONA

