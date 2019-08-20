NU’s Knowledge Convoy to visit North and South Al Sharqiyah

Muscat, August 20 – National University opened an exhibition on the Knowledge Convoy which at the Panorama Mall premises on Tuesday. The exhibition, which includes photographs featuring the journey of the convoy carrying the message of knowledge in over 15 wilayats across seven governorates of the Sultanate, was launched by Dr Said bin Hamad al Rubaei, Secretary-General of the Council of Education.

Al Rubaie praised the initiatives undertaken by National University in disseminating knowledge and raising awareness in the community. He said the idea, which was first of its kind in the higher education sector in Oman, provided an opportunity to get close to parents and students to listen to their educational requirements and guiding them in higher studies.

National University convoy’s aim is to highlight its engineering courses under the theme “Achieve your dream to become an outstanding Engineer”. Dr Salim bin Khamis al Araimi, Deputy Vice-Chancellor & Provost of National University, said that the programmes are in association with University of South Carolina, University of West Virginia and Glasgow Caledonian University it is designed according to the American Board of Engineering Technology (ABET). It is worth mentioning that the college of engineering is the first college to get full institutional recognition from Oman Academic Accreditation Authority (OAAA).

The Knowledge Convoy, which visited Muscat, South and North Al Batinah, Dakhiliyah and Dhofar, left for North and South Al Sharqiyah governorates in the final leg of its journey.

