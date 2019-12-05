Nursing graduates exhorted to be true to profession

College of Health Sciences, Dhofar Governorate, honoured 36 students with bachelor’s degree in Nursing at a ceremony held at Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex for Culture and Entertainment on Wednesday evening.

The graduation ceremony of the second batch of the college was held under the auspices of Shaikh Muhanna bin Salim al Lamki, Deputy Governor of Dhofar. Dr Ali bin Talib al Hinai, Under-secretary for Planning Affairs, Ministry of Health (MoH), dignitaries and members of the State Council.

The Deputy Governor handed over the certificates to all the successful students.

Dr Muna Shabaan Ajzoon, College Dean, congratulated the students over successful completion of graduation course and exhorted them to keep on aspiring for knowledge as there is no limit to knowledge.

She also reminded them of their duties as health professionals and told them to be merciful to the patients, take maximum care of them and be true to their profession.

