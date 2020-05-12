Nurses are crucial part of team combating Covid-19

Oman saw development in the field of nursing in the early 1970s. Today the nurses are crucial members of the team combating Covid-19 in Oman.

The nurses in Oman are celebrating International Nurses Day with focus on the ‘true value of nurses to the people of the world’.

Across the world, people have been touched by the care given by nurses.

Whether they are screening the community at Muttrah to control community transmission, educating the public on Covid-19 or handling novel Coronavirus patients at the hospitals, their role is crucial

“We have come a long way from having nothing to having almost everything in the healthcare system. This year is a very special year for nurses. Even before the pandemic, the officials concerned had already decided this year is going to be for nurses. So the ICN theme for this year is, ‘Nurses a voice to lead – nursing the world to heal.’ Then the WHO theme came this year which stated, support nurses and midwives. And everything coincided with the celebration of the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing,” said Dr. Manal AbdulMajid al Zedjali, Dean of Higher Institute of Health Sciences.

The year 2020 is being considered as a very special year for the nurses throughout the world and they are all facing one major common problem – handling Covid-19. They are the front-liners along with the doctors in the fight against the pandemic.

As a profession nursing grew very quickly in Oman. “When we started it was the American Missionary that trained nurses in Oman and then it became a short training programme of six months. Later a professional programme was developed which went up to three years and six months of training again. This program slowly began to be developed all around the Sultanate from just being located in Muscat so that it went closer to the people who were serving their region.

“With the development of Health Institutes throughout the country and the Royal Decree issued in 2018, we became the nursing institutes as they were known as Oman College of Health Sciences and Higher Institute of Health Specialties, which is producing nurses specialised in different fields,” said Dr Manal.

The future is looking bright for nurses in Oman and they have already taken the first steps toward achieving the goal.

“We never had that many nurses in Oman with PhD. Right now we have nurses who have specialised not only at the Bachelor level. We started at a diploma level and now our entry-level is at Bachelor level, and then we moved to specialised nurses at a post-graduate level, the next level is Master prepared nurses and then we have PhD holders who are actually researchers in the country who are academicians serving everywhere in the country. So we are looking at a very bright future for nurses in the country,” she said.

Works by Omani nurses are already published internationally. The topics vary but sky is the limit says the Dean. “They are more innovative now they are not only thinking about abstract ideas, but they are also bringing creativity to the system. We are seeing sciences involved and students are thinking of new projects not just their teachers. We have come across research in different fields starting from prevention and cure to teaching and education.”

According to Dr. Manal, Covid-19 has provoked many research ideas. At the same time, the pandemic also saw education in nursing take another leap and that is distant learning.

“We at the Higher Institute, we had to move our programme to distant learning so we could make use of our time. There are challenges we knew there would be teething problems but we are learning as we go along and we are overcoming the challenges,” said Dr. Manal.