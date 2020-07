Muscat: Dr. Saif Al-Abri, Director General of Disease Control, said Oman reports a highest single-day recoveries of over 3,000 on Thursday. Oman has reported 4,583 covid-19 infections for children aged from one month to 14 years in the Sultanate.

” We hope that from the middle of next week there will be a noticeable decrease in number of cases,” he added.