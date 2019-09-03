Local Main 

Number of inbound visitors sees increase in July

Oman Observer

Muscat: There was an increase of 4.8 per cent in the number of inbound visitors in July compared to the same month in 2018.

A total of 286, 000 visitors arrived in the Sultanate during the month of July 2019.

Meanwhile, Omanis dominated the 751,214 visitors to Salalah this tourist season as of 12 pm on Tuesday (September 3)

Among other nationalities, Emiratis topped with 58,236 visitors, followed by Saudis (58,236 visitors), Asians (58,159 visitors) and other Arab nationalities (25,508 visitors).

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4166 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman Air offers 50 kg free baggage to Omani students

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Air offers 50 kg free baggage to Omani students

Dr Saeedi meets Romanian health minister

Oman Observer Comments Off on Dr Saeedi meets Romanian health minister

Pakistani military official visits SAF Museum

Oman Observer Comments Off on Pakistani military official visits SAF Museum