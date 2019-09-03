Number of inbound visitors sees increase in July

Muscat: There was an increase of 4.8 per cent in the number of inbound visitors in July compared to the same month in 2018.

A total of 286, 000 visitors arrived in the Sultanate during the month of July 2019.

Meanwhile, Omanis dominated the 751,214 visitors to Salalah this tourist season as of 12 pm on Tuesday (September 3)

Among other nationalities, Emiratis topped with 58,236 visitors, followed by Saudis (58,236 visitors), Asians (58,159 visitors) and other Arab nationalities (25,508 visitors).

This slideshow requires JavaScript.