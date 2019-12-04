Number of expat workers down at 1.98 million

Expatriate population in the Sultanate has declined further, according to the latest figures from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). As of December 3, the number of expatriates in Oman is 1,987,456, nearly 42.50 per cent of the population, compared with 1,996,190 expatriates at the end of November this year.

It also means around 8,734 expatriates have left the country in less than a month. NCSI added that Omanis (2,686,797) constituted 57.50 per cent of the total population of the Sultanate, which stood at 4,674,253.

It may be noted there were 1,728,201 expatriate workers in Oman in October 2019 compared to 1,787,447 in December 2018.

The number of Indian expat workers dropped to 624,046 in October this year from 660,376 in December 2018. It means 36,330 Indian expatriate workers left the country around this period.

The number of Bangladesh expatriate workers dropped to 638,059 in October this year from 658,222 in December 2018.

The number of Pakistani expatriate workers dropped to 209,248 in October this year from 217,602 in December 2018.

In line with the efforts to regulate the job market and offer more opportunities to Omanis, there have been restrictions on the recruitment of expatriates in various professions.

