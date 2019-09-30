Numani receives Qatar Deputy PM

Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, received Dr Khalid bin Mohammed al Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs of Qatar, and his accompanying delegation in Muscat on Monday. During the meeting, Gen Al Numani welcomed the guest, who expressed his thanks and appreciation for the Sultanate. The meeting discussed relations between the Sultanate and Qatar. The meeting also reviewed a number of areas of the joint cooperation and means of promoting them to achieve the joint interests of the two brotherly countries, in addition to touching on several matters of common concern. — ONA

