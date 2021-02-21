NU holds virtual White Coat ceremony for College of Pharmacy students

MUSCAT: The College of Pharmacy, National University organised virtual White Coat ceremony at Bausher Campus on February 18, under the auspices of Vice Chancellor Dr Ali al Bemani. The Dignitaries included Dr Salim al Araimi, Deputy Vice Chancellor and Provost, Prof M P Nair, chief finance officer and executive adviser, Nizamuddin, AVC, Dr Saleh al Khusaiby, NU Health Adviser.

College of Pharmacy was established as Oman Medical College in 2003 in academic partnership with West Virginia University, USA. It is the first private Pharmacy College licensed by the Ministry of Higher Education and the Ministry of Health in the Sultanate of Oman to provide Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharm) programme. More than 600 pharmacists have graduated from College of Pharmacy till date.

The “White Coat” emphasises professionalism and integrity among pharmacists and physicians as these students begin their clinical rotations. The White Coat Ceremony carries the symbolism of past accomplishments and entry into the professional programme.

Dr Ali al Bemani mentioned that this celebration is a take-off signal for pharmacy students to start their clinical training courses which will promote a sense of professional responsibility among the new pharmacists. Dr Ali wished success for the students.

Dr Salim al Araimi, DVC and Provost, congratulated students for arriving at this milestone in their career. He advised students to believe in themselves, to embrace the possibilities, reflect on the profound responsibility and work tirelessly to assure that patients receive maximum benefit from their medications with minimal risk.

Dr Khalid al Balushi, Dean of the College of Pharmacy, in his speech, sent a message to the students that wearing the white coat and undertaking the pharmacy oath is the start of their professional career that should be bound with the ethical and professional practice. He congratulated the students for arriving at this stage and gave a word of thanks to the College members, the academic and training partners, and to all College stakeholders.

Due to pandemic Covid-19 restrictions, Dr Khalid al Balushi, Dean College of Pharmacy, presented white coat virtually to a total of 54 students including Omani nationals and from other nationalities and administered The Pharmacist’s Oath of integrity. This was followed by awards to Dean’s List of Students and to the Students Council.