NTI TechPro 2019 Awards recognise vocational skills

The maiden edition of the Technical Vocational Skills Conference and Awards, dubbed the NTI TechPro 2019 forum, attracted around 700 executives and professionals when it was held at the Grand Millennium Muscat Hotel last week. Organised in association with UMS Group by National Training Institute (NTI), the ceremony commemorated the nation’s brightest technical talent and used the forum to discuss the way forward for the technical education sector.

The technical conference was inaugurated by Dr Muna Salim al Jardani, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Manpower and the award ceremony held with Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil & Gas and Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Oil & Gas as Guests of Honour.

NTI TechPro 2019 Conference and Awards was organised with the fundamental theme — ‘A skilled workforce today, for a sustainable tomorrow’ and was trending under the hashtag —‘#TechSkillsOman’. The event was designed to benefit individuals by raising awareness on nurturing their technical and vocational skill levels and providing further impetus to the nation’s ICV roadmap.

The conference held in morning entailed in-depth, interactive sessions including two panel discussions emphasising on the ‘Technician’s Expectations, Aspirations, and Challenges at the Workplace’ followed by ‘Expectations and Challenges at the Workplace’ from an employer’s standpoint.

The speakers also discussed the ‘employers’ role in developing technicians’ and ‘apprenticeship schemes (Omanisation scope)’ followed by the evening session consisting of a CEO panel on — ‘Technician’s for Today and Tomorrow: Best Practices and Challenges’ and the award ceremony in the end.

The all-day event came to a close with the NTI TechPro Awards being held in the evening, felicitating winners under the higher secondary and diploma holder category. The former category was subcategorised into Mechanical, Welding, Instrumentation and Electrical while the latter was divided into Electrical, Operators, Instrumentation, Mechanical and Chemical Process. The biggest accolade of the evening, ‘The Technician of the Year Award’ was also given to an individual demonstrating substantive contributions to the technical field.

