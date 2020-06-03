NTF, NYC ink pact for youth training programme

Muscat: The National Training Fund (NTF) signed a cooperation agreement with the National Youth Commission (NYC) to facilitate the access of 600 job seekers to training opportunities in the private sector, by funding the first package of the pilot programme for youth training ‘Khibrat’ or ‘Expertise.’

The agreement was signed by Sharifa Aidid, CEO of NTF and Dr Sami bin Salim al Kharousi, Chairman of NYC.

Signing the agreement comes within the first package of the pilot program launched by the NTF.

The cooperation resulted in linking this program with the youth training and rehabilitation project implemented by NYC as part of its strategic program “Economic Empowerment”. –ONA