NRC discloses recruitment plans

Muscat: The National Recruitment Centre (NRC) confirmed its readiness to embark on its mission at the beginning of next year. The employment strategy of the NRC is based on two pillars namely the preparation of the replacement programmes in a well-studied methodical manner that won’t affect investment attractiveness and the easy of doing business.

The other pillar being the preparation of the national workforce for the job opportunities that are created by the economic sectors, the public sector and the private sector. This was stated at a media briefing organised by NRC in collaboration with the Government Communication Centre, on Wednesday.

It has been affirmed that the replacement process will be implemented in several steps in the form of an annual period that will be agreed upon between the NCR and the various sectors.

The official operations will be preceded by testing, operating and integrating of the NRC’s new electronic systems as well as identifying the training requirements entailed by the job opportunities during the upcoming period in coordination with the National Training Fund. The NRC will activate the seven recruitment passages including competitiveness, training, requalification, employment and supporting entrepreneurs.